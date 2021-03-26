Grizzlies hopeful that Jaren Jackson Jr. will make an April return

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 02: Memphis Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. #13 reacts after a play against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Visa Athletic Center at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 2, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS — The Memphis Grizzlies updating the timeline for the hopeful return of Jaren Jackson Junior.

Grizzlies Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Zach Kleiman says Jackson is expected to get back on the floor sometime in April…by the end of the month to be more precise.

As for those people that have been questioning the length of Jackson’s rehab for an injured meniscus, Kleiman says there is nothing unusual about how long it’s taken for Jackson to return considering there’s usually an 8 or 9 month recovery period when you repair a meniscus.

“Especially in a season like this where, under the COVID protocols, you can’t do the same quality rehab work on the road. There’s a lot of factors of that nature that makes it a little more difficult to predict with specificity when there’s all of these floating metrics you’re trying to hit, in a long term rehab,” said Kleiman. “We’re here. I’m here. I can say confidently that he’s making awesome progress. He’s coming back. We can’t wait to have him back out there with us next month.”

Kleiman and the Grizzlies also waiving big man Gorgui Dieng on Friday. Not a surprise after the Grizzlies were not able to move him at the nba trade deadline.

Dieng, who hasn’t played in almost a month, is still due all or most of his 17-point-3 million dollar contract.