MEMPHIS – The Ja watch is back.

After sitting out the Grizzlies game two win over the Lakers, Morant and the Grizz now get three more days of rest and treatment on that injured right hand.

Morant hurt that hand in Sunday’s game one loss to L.A. after taking a nasty fall midway through the fourth quarter.

The hope is Morant will be good to go when this series resumes on Saturday night.

“He’s a warrior. He wants to be out there, would do anything to be out there, but we just felt like given all the testing results, given this game and with a couple more days in between, we’re hopeful that with the progress he’s made the past couple of days, he’ll be back sooner rather than later,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. “I can’t guarantee when that’s going to be. Hopefully, over the next couple of days there is more significant improvement.”