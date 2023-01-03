MEMPHIS – Brandon Clarke remains out and both Santi Aldama and Ziaire Williams are questionable as the Grizzlies hit the road for back to back games in Charlotte and Orlando, beginning Wednesday against the hornets.

After losing four of five, the Grizzlies have started to right the ship a little bit. They have won three straight and are trending up. But that doesn’t mean they are anywhere near a finished product.

The Grizz start the new year sitting second in the West and just a half game back of the first place Denver Nuggets.

“We’ve got to find a way to respond. We got to play our standard better. We got to continue to put the work in there, but we got to come in with a better mentality of what matters every single game,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. “How we can take advantage of every opportunity. We’ve struggled on the road. So it’s really about responding, taking advantage of the opportunity and trying to play better basketball.”

Tyus Jones hits the road, coming off a career night against Sacramento when the fourth year Grizzlies guard hit a career high five three-pointers in that win over the Kings.

Each of the last three seasons, Jones has seen his three point percentage go up. This season, Jones is shooting 3’s at just tick under 40-percent, which is also a career best.

“Just being aggressive, trusting my work. Talking with coach during the off season and things like that. Just being aggressive, being another playmaker, another scorer for us off the bench,” Jones said. “Adds another element to that bench unit and so, just trusting my work. Trusting my shots and just trying to play with confidence.”