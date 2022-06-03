MEMPHIS – After what was arguably the best season in franchise history and with one of the top young cores in the NBA, led of course, by second team All-NBA guard Ja Morant, the Grizzlies are in position to add even more talent to the roster in a few weeks with the NBA Draft now less than three weeks away.

With three picks in the draft, including two in the back end of the first round, NBA Executive of the Year Zach Kleiman has the assets to do almost anything.

Move up. Trade back as Kleiman has a history of wheeling and dealing.

With so many young players, tough to imagine the Grizz adding three rookies to the roster.

But Kleiman and company are ready for anything.

“I’m excited to see what, if any, you know, are the opportunities to try to make us better. We’re never going to do something just to do something. We’re not going to do anything flashy for the sake of being flashy,” Kleiman said. “But, you know, we’re going to look at everything that might be on the table and we’re going to try to use common sense at the end of the day to say, what’s gonna increase our likelihood of getting us to that point that I believe we’re going to be able to get to.”

“We’re doing the right things, year one to two. Two to three. Three to four,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. “We have so much more work to do. But his commitment to doing whatever it is to give our city a great basketball team to bring championships here in the future.”

The NBA Draft is set for Thursday, June 23rd at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.