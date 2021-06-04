Grizzlies GM thinking big as he looks toward the future with Griz Next Gen

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, right, talks with head coach Taylor Jenkins during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Phoenix. The Grizzlies defeated the Suns 115-108. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

MEMPHIS — Fresh off signing a long term extension, Grizzlies General Manager and Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Zach Kleiman was all smiles as met with the media Friday during the team’s exit interviews.

Kleiman talked about the future of the franchise heading into the offseason, not only building a contender in Memphis. He plans on winning a championship in the Bluff City.

Coming off the Grizzlies first playoff appearance in four years and with a talented young core led by Ja Morant, Kleiman knows this team is trending in the right direction, even ahead of schedule in year two of this rebuild.

That end game of winning a title will drive every decision he makes moving forward.

“The goal here is to win a championship. We want to bring the first championship, the first NBA Championship to Memphis. That is the goal. That’s going to continue to be the goal. That’s not going to change,” Kleiman said. “Playing in the play-in games, playing in the playoffs, losing in the playoffs. You can’t get to our ultimate goal, we can’t win a championship without the growth. We want to keep pushing forward. That’s always going to be the goal. We have a massive belief in this core group of guys. I’m really excited. I’m very fortunate to be in this seat and have the opportunity to build it out. Build this out with the long term goal of winning a championship here in Memphis in mind. That’s still going to drive all the decision making.”

Kleiman also says he’s looking forward to a more normal offseason. Something this team did not have last summer due to COVID-19.