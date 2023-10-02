MEMPHIS, Tenn. – After a very eventful off-season, to say the least, Monday the Memphis Grizzlies held Media Day ahead of fall camp.

As of now, the Grizzlies look mostly healthy on paper to start the 2023-24 campaign.

However, the front office will take its time implementing forward Steven Adams back into game shape. Adams missed half of last season after straining his PCL in his right knee in January.

” It’s literally going to be day by day. There’s no point in me saying I can play a game right now because that would be reckless,” said Steven Adams.

While over the summer, the Grizzlies were extra cautious with Ziaire Williams, who struggled most of last season dealing with nagging tendonitis in his left knee.

” My body feels great. I’m in a great headspace. A great physical space and I’m just ready to have fun out there and play some hoops,” said Williams.

The timetable for forward Brandon Clarke’s return is still up in the air for this season.

General Manager Zach Kleiman said that Clarke had a ” clean up” procedure during the off-season with hopes that Clarke will return either season or next and will be better than ever.

” If Brandon is able to get back at some point this season, obviously that’s great but we’re not going to rush it. He’s in a good place though. Certainly, by the following season Brandon is expected to be himself and hopefully even better,” said Kleiman.

The Grizzlies will open the pre-season slate on October 8th at FedExForum against the Indiana Pacers.