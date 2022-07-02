MEMPHIS – Just days before the start of summer league play, first in Salt Lake City and then in Sin City, the Grizzlies coming to terms with almost all of their draft class.

Almost.

The Grizzlies announcing rookie contracts with three of their four picks, headlined by both of their first round selections in last week’s draft.

It’s multiyear deals for Wake Forest’s Jake Laravia, taken 19th in the first round and Colorado State’s David Roddy, drafted at 23.

Laravia getting a starting salary of around two-point six million.

Roddy at two point two.

The team also announcing two ways deals for second round pick Vince Williams, taken 47th overall and free agent Kenneth Lofton Junior.

So the only pick without a deal heading into summer league… at the moment… is former Briarcrest star and Tennessee Vol Kennedy Chandler. Chandler surprisingly fell into the second round on draft night.

Chandler is on the Grizzlies summer league roster with games starting Tuesday in Utah.