Grizzlies fourth quarter woes continue in 128-113 loss to Toronto

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) drives against Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks (24) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Scoring droughts, turnovers, and the ejection of Toronto head coach Nick Nurse, late in the third quarter, all contributed to the Grizzlies losing to the Raptors, 128-113.

The Grizzlies have now lost four straight to fall to 9-10 on the season.

Memphis with no answer for Fred VanVleet and company, especially after Nurse got ejected. Leading 97-94 going into the fourth, the Grizzlies watched the Raptors pull away late.

Toronto went on a 12-2 run to start the fourth quarter and never looked back, outscoring the Grizzlies 34-16 over the final 12 minutes. Toronto shot a torrid 71% in the fourth. The Raptors also hitting 20 3’s in the game, four of five from deep in that pivotal final quarter.

VanVleet and Pascal Siakam each scored 32 points for the Raptors who also got 29 from Norman Powell. VanVleet also had nine assists.

Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 27 points and a season-high 20 rebounds. Dillon Brooks had 22 points while Ja Morant finished with 18 points and nine assists, though Brooks and Morant combined to shoot just 13 of 37 from the field.