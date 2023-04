LOS ANGELES — It’s exactly what everyone expected, right?

Not really, but after gutting out an overtime win over the shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves, LeBron James and the Lakers are heading to Memphis.

With the win in the NBA Play-In Game Tuesday night thanks to 30 from James, L.A. earns the seven seed in the Western Conference playoff race and comes to Memphis to open against the second-seeded Grizzlies.

Game one will be Sunday at FedExForum.