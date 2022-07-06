MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team re-signed guards Ja Morant and Tyus Jones to multi-year contract extensions.

Morant (6-2 ½, 174) averaged 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.16 steals in 33.1 minutes in 57 games (all starts) last season and helped guide the Grizzlies to the second-best record in the NBA during the regular season (56-26), which tied the single-season franchise record, and the Southwest Division championship, the first division title in franchise history.

The 22-year-old was selected to the 2021-22 All-NBA Second Team and was named the 2021-22 NBA Most Improved Player following his third NBA season, during which he was voted by fans as a starter for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, his first All-Star appearance. He joined Marc Gasol as the only players in franchise history to receive at least All-NBA Second Team honors and Gasol as the only players to be named a starter in the All-Star Game.

Jones (6-0 ¼, 196) appeared in 73 games (23 starts) last season, his third with the Grizzlies, and averaged a career-high 8.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 21.2 minutes while shooting 45.1% from the field, a career-best 39.0% from 3-point range and 81.8% from the free throw line. Jones set single-season career highs for field goals made (249) and 3-pointers made (80).

The 26-year-old established a new NBA single-season record with a 7.04 assist-to-turnover ratio last season, eclipsing the previous league record (6.96) he set during the 2018-19 season. Jones has led all qualified players in this category for each of the last four seasons, tying Chris Paul (2012-16) for the longest such streak in NBA history.