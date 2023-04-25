LOS ANGELES — The Grizzlies now must buck the odds to save their season. To do something only 13 other teams have done in NBA history.

LeBron James scored the game-tying lay-up to force overtime and then the bucket that sealed the deal for the Lakers, who win game four 117-111 and now lead this best of 7 series three games to one as the series returns to FedExForum Wednesday night.

Only 13 teams in NBA history have rallied from a 3-1 deficit to win a best of 7 series.

Desmond Bane, who has struggled over the first 3 games of the series, poured in a career playoff high 36 points but it was not enough to offset a 20-20 night from James — 22 points and 20 rebounds.

Ja Morant had 19 but he was just 8 of 24 from the floor as the Grizzlies shot under 40-percent from the field and even worse, 9-42 from 3-point range.

The Grizzlies now face three must win games, beginning Wednesday in Game 5.