LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WREG) — Despite a game high 18-point performance from Kenny Lofton Jr., the Grizzlies would fall 94-76 to the Clippers in game one of Vegas Summer League.

The Grizzlies would start Ziaire Williams, Jake LaRavia, Santi Aldama, Xavier Tillman Sr., and Kennedy Chandler Saturday night. Only Williams would score over six points, with 10. Aldama led the game with 8 rebounds.

The Grizzlies struggled from 3-point range, shooting 26.3 percent. LaRavia shot 2-4 from 3, finishing with 6 points, 2 assists, and 2 steals.

Memphis takes on Minnesota Sunday night at 8 p.m.