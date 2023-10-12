ATLANTA – For the first time during the pre-season the Memphis Grizzlies lost while visiting the Atlanta Hawks 103-102.

Memphis decided to rest most of their starters tonight, as Steven Adams was the only veteran player to suit up for Memphis. In 15 minutes of action, Adams finished with five points and five rebounds.

Ziaire Williams played the same amount of minutes as Adams, but finished with 12 points and three rebounds.

Santi Aldama showed a lot of flash during his 22 minutes. Aldama led Memphis with 22 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

The Grizzlies are back in action Sunday, against the Miami Heat.