Grizzlies fall in Disney debut vs. 76ers

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 13: Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Memphis Grizzlies moves against Robin Lopez #42 of the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on February 13, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

ORLANDO — The long layoff showed.

Playing in their first game since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the NBA back in March, the Grizzlies lost to Philadelphia Friday, 90-83 in the first of three exhibitions inside the bubble in Orlando.

After shooting a dismal 4 of 18 in the first quarter, falling behind by as many as 29 in the game, the Grizzlies made things interesting in the second half.

Jonas Valanciunas scored a game high 20 points to go along with 11 rebounds.

Kyle Anderson knocked down a career high 4 3-pointers, sccoring 14 points on 5 of 7 shooting.

The Grizzlies cutting the Sixer lead to single digits before Philadelphia held on.

Rookie of the Year front runner Ja Morant struggled. He scored just 7 points on 3 of 12 shooting.

The Grizzlies take on the Houston Rockets on Sunday night in another scrimmage game.