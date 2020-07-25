Grizzlies fall in Disney debut vs. 76ers

ORLANDO — The long layoff showed.
Playing in their first game since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the NBA back in March, the Grizzlies lost to Philadelphia Friday, 90-83 in the first of three exhibitions inside the bubble in Orlando.
After shooting a dismal 4 of 18 in the first quarter, falling behind by as many as 29 in the game, the Grizzlies made things interesting in the second half.
Jonas Valanciunas scored a game high 20 points to go along with 11 rebounds.
Kyle Anderson knocked down a career high 4 3-pointers, sccoring 14 points on 5 of 7 shooting.
The Grizzlies cutting the Sixer lead to single digits before Philadelphia held on.
Rookie of the Year front runner Ja Morant struggled. He scored just 7 points on 3 of 12 shooting.
The Grizzlies take on the Houston Rockets on Sunday night in another scrimmage game.