Grizzlies facing tough second half to NBA season

MEMPHIS — 40 games in 68 days including 11 back to backs and the longest road trip in Memphis Grizzlies’ history.

That is what the Grizzlies are facing in the second half of this NBA season.

The NBA releasing the second half of the schedule on Wednesday with some of the marquee games including the return of former MemphisTiger teammates Precious Achiuwa and James Wiseman.

Achiuwa with the Miami Heat on March 17th.

Wiseman in back to back games with the Golden State Warriors on March 19th and 20th.

It is four games in six nights ending with a game against the Boston Celtics on March 22nd.

On March 31st, the Grizzlies host the Jazz, playing Utah three times in a six day span.

The Grizzlies lone national TV appearance tv in the season’s second half is against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on April 14th.

Apri is a tough month for the Grizzlies with 11 games on the road including a seven game road trip that includes back to back games in Portland on April 23rd and 25th..

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans come to FedExForum on May tenth with the regular season finale…on the road at Golden State on May 16th.