LOS ANGELES – The Grizzlies are not facing elimination in game four of their playoff series against the Lakers.

But they might as well be.

In the history of the NBA playoffs, only 13 teams have battled back from being down 3-1 to win a best of seven playoff series. Or less than five percent of the time.

That is something the Grizzlies are trying to avoid.

But win and even the series.

Win and take back homecourt advantage.

Win and make this best of seven series a best of three with two games at FedExForum for the best home team in the NBA.

But it’s that winning part that’s proved difficult on the road for these Grizzlies. They are just 16 and 26 away from the Forum this year.

Desmond Bane, for one, remains optimistic.

“I believe in everybody on this team and this group. I think one thing and we’ve done a great job of this year is responding,” Bane said. “Whether it’s guys going down, losing a game, bad performances. We always come back and come back hungrier that next game.”

The big question is… how will Dillon Brooks respond?

Brooks went just 3 of 13 in game three before being ejected for a low blow on LeBron James early in the third quarter.

This after all that trash talk Brooks couldn’t back up against one of the NBA’s all-time greats.

Brooks gets another chance at it since he was not suspended for game four.

Tip time set for 9 pm from L.A. before this series shifts back here to Memphis, Wednesday night.