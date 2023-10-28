WASHINGTON — Corey Kispert scored all of his 22 points in the first half, and the Washington Wizards held off the winless Memphis Grizzlies 113-106 in their home opener. It’s a new era in Washington following the departures of Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis and the arrival of new team president Michael Winger. Little is expected of the Wizards in 2023-24, but after allowing 143 points in a season-opening loss at Indiana, Washington took advantage of 18 turnovers by the Grizzlies. Memphis, which is without suspended star Ja Morant, has dropped its first three games this season after surpassing 50 wins in each of the past two.

