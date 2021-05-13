Grizzlies draw even with the Warriors after win over the Sacramento Kings

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) shoots against Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS — Dillon Brooks scored 30 points and the Memphis Grizzlies used a late rally to defeat the Sacramento Kings 116-110 in the first of a back-to-back between the teams.

Jonas Valanciunas had 24 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis, Kyle Anderson added 14 points, and Ja Morant had 12 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Justin James scored a career-high 31 points to lead the Kings, who were eliminated from contention for the play-in tournament.

Chimezie Metu had 17 points. Buddy Hield and Terence Davis scored 16 points each, and Delon Wright had 15 points and eight assists.