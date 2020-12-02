Grizzlies drafted hard worker in Desmond Bane, former teammate, reporter say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – When the Memphis Grizzlies traded up to get in the first-round of the 2020 NBA Draft and drafted TCU’s Desmond Bane, many Grizzlies fans went online and started doing their research on the rookie.

But, if you talk to those who know Bane well, like his former teammate, Alex Robinson Jr., they will tell you that Bane’s work ethic is something everyone at TCU respected and soon Grizzlies’ fans will too.

“When I played with Bane, we joked and called him a teddy bear because he ate a lot,” Robinson said. “He used to eat a whole lot. He used to be kind of chunky, but that shows his dedication and work ethic because he’s nowhere near chunky now.”

From left, Texas Christian’s Desmond Bane, Vladimir Brodziansky, Alex Robinson, and Kenrich Williams listen to head coach Jamie Dixon during a time out against Kansas State at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on Feb. 27, 2018. The Horned Frogs face long odds in the NCAA Tournament. (Richard W. Rodriguez/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Robinson and Bane were teammates at TCU for three years. Robinson said he always respected Bane’s determination to get better by staying in the gym. He described his former teammate as a “gym-rat” that loves improving in all aspects of life, both on and off the court.

Robinson said Bane was never afraid to improve on his weaknesses, in addition to his strengths.

“He was always in the gym from freshman year, on,” Robinson said. “His hard work showed his dedication, but it also shows his humility as well. He knew what his weaknesses were and he wasn’t afraid to expose them to get better.”

Bane started in 13 games his freshman year at TCU and averaged 7.1 points per game. But his stats dramatically improved during his college career. In his senior season, he averaged 16.6 points per game, and his stats improved in rebounds, blocks, and steals per game.

Bane elevated his game to the next level during his senior year at TCU. He was the only player to rank in the top 10 in the Big 12 in points, rebounds and assists. Robinson said people really do not understand how committed Bane was to become an elite athlete.

“It wasn’t just about him getting in the gym,” Robinson said. “You gotta remember, he wasn’t a five-star recruit either, so there wasn’t any guarantee you’re going into the NBA. There is no hype, and no one behind you hyping you up that you’re going to the NBA. You gotta really want that.

Robinson added, “This guy came in with one offer, kind of chunky, changed his whole eating routine and dedicated himself to becoming a pro. He has all the aspects of being a pro, and he embrace that from the beginning.”

An interview Bane did with CBS 11 in Dallas

Bane’s work ethic not only caught the attention of his teammates, but people who covered him as well. Drew Davison, beat writer for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, echoed Robinson, and said Bane’s work ethic was very profound.

“His work ethic is second to none,” Davison said. “If you’re at TCU, you’ll hear stories of how he was always in the gym getting up shots. He turned himself into a great shooter by putting in the time. Plus, you can tell he’s always been driven, coming from a small town in Indiana. No college in Indiana offered him a scholarship (at least the major ones) and TCU was his only Power Five offer.”

Davison said Bane was the model student-athlete during his four years at TCU. Additionally, he said on the court, Bane’s leadership spoke for itself.

“How he took control of games, how he made TCU a threat to win every game. Off the court, he was a player younger guys gravitated toward as to how to handle themselves through the ups and downs,” Davison said. “He was also the “players voice” for TCU, always talking with reporters regardless of a win or loss.”

Davison and Robinson agree the Grizzlies are getting a great shooter in Bane. Davison said one thing fans will be impressed with is Bane’s ability to finish at the rim. Robinson said fans will love how relatable Bane is.

Grizzlies fans will not have to wait much longer to meet one of their newest rookies. NBA training camps across the league starts on Tuesday, as the preseason begins in Minnesota for the Grizzlies on Dec. 12.