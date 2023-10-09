MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies open their preseason slate with a 127-122 overtime win over the Indiana Pacers.

Though only a pre-season game, it gave Memphis Tigers fans who were around during the Tigers’ historic 2008 run to the NCAA Final Four when Derrick Rose ran onto the court with Memphis written across his chest.

Rose’s night finished with 13 points six of eight shots made from the floor.

Jaren Jackson Jr. was a focal point in the Grizzlies’ offense as he a team-high 18 points, along with 5 blocked shots.

The Grizzlies return to the court Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.