Grizzlies douse the Heat in final scrimmage from Disney

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after an assist to center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

ORLANDO — With the NBA restart just days away, the Memphis Grizzlies seem to be peaking at the perfect time.

Ja Morant had 22 points and 12 assists and Dillon Brooks scored a game high 23 points, knocking down four of his team’s 19 3-pointers as the Grizzlies wrapped up the scrimmage portion of their Disney schedule with an easy 128-110 win over the Miami Heat.

“We grew from our first two games. Still have some corrections to make. Still always room for improvement,” Grizzlies guard Ja Morant said. “We’re going to attack our film, learn from our mistakes. Continue to try to get better and get as close to a perfect game as we can.”

The Grizzlies went 8 of 11 from 3-point range in the opening quarter, scoring 41 points in the period and never looked back.

The lead was 69-52 at the break.

Brooks leading seven Grizzlies in double figures.

Now comes the games that count. The first of eight seeding games to decide the Grizzlies’ playoff fate. It starts Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers, who trail the Grizzlies for eighth in the West by three and a half games.

“We’re still far from being a finished product,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. “The fact we’re taking positive steps, every single day, every single game, that’s very encouraging for me. We know what we’re playing for. I think these three games are very encouraging for me, knowing these guys are starting to click again. The chemistry is there. We’re competing at a pretty high level.”