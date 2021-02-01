Grizzlies dominate Spurs 133-102 for 7th straight victory

San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV (1) is defended by Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) as he tries to score during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Gorgui Dieng scored 19 points, Brandon Clarke had 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies routed the San Antonio Spurs 133-102 to extend their winning streak to seven games.

Kyle Anderson and De’Anthony Melton added 17 points each and Ja Morant had 13 points and eight assists, as Memphis won its second straight game after a 12-day layoff due to the league’s health and safety protocols. Keldon Johnson had 25 points and 11 rebounds for San Antonio, which has dropped two straight after winning its previous three.

Memphis had nine players score in double figures as it completed a two-game sweep at San Antonio.