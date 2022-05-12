MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The message going into game five was just to just focus on getting a win, taking it one game at a time.

Even without Ja Morant the Grizzlies were able to take down the Warriors 134-95 in an elimination game to survive to a game six, making it the team’s highest-scoring performance in the team’s postseason history.

The grizzlies say this win wasn’t a statement to the Warriors but one for themselves.

“This was a very impressive win for our group. Great bounce back for sure,”Coach Taylor Jenkins said.

“we know how to respond. we know how to play with each other better than any team in NBA,” dillon brooks/grizzlies forward

Everything clicked for the grizzlies in an explosive 39-point win to advance to a game six.

The Grizzlies did everything they needed to do with as far as technique, game plan, and habits.

Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones, and Jaren Jackson Jr. all finished tied with a game-high 21 points.

tyus jones/grizzlies guard

“Makes my job easy. I tell Jaren every night [to] dominate. That should be his mindset. Same with Des’,”? Tyus Jones said. “We’re hungry. We’re, fighting.”

The Grizzlies are energized and locked in with all eyes on game six. They’ll continue to have their next-man-up mentality.

“To use our players’ phrase- we deep. It’s as simple as that. I think we say that not arrogantly. We say that confidently because anybody that steps out on the floor can make an impact for us,” Coach Jenkins said.

“It’s just been something that we’ve prided ourselves on all year as we’ve got a bunch of hoopers on this team. We’ve got a bunch of guys who can play ball, a bunch of different guys who can step up on a night-to-night basis. [You] never know whose name is going to be called and we try to use that to our advantage,” Tyus Jones said.

Jones has continued to have success and is leading the Grizzlies offense for an injured Ja Morant.

He’s been doing it since December. Ja has been out. He missed 25 games. Ja is obviously a great player, but you know, I think we won twenty of those games,” Desmond Bane said.

“Coach [and] the guys they just tell me to be me [and] be myself. So I just go out there and play with confidence. I don’t try to go out there and be 12 [Morant] or do what he does. He’s one of one. So I just go out there, try to be me, and continue to lead these guys,” Jones said.

Before game five, Steph Curry told ESPN the Warriors game plan was to ‘Whoop that trick.”

While that could’ve served as motivation for the Grizzlies, they told us they didn’t need any extra to rout the Warriors and advance.

Game six is scheduled for Friday night. Tip off is set for 9 p.m.