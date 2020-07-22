Grizzlies disappointed at loss of Winslow before NBA re-start

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 15: Brandon Clarke #15 of the Memphis Grizzlies stands on the court during the championship game of the 2019 NBA Summer League against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Grizzlies defeated the Timberwolves 95-92. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

ORLANDO — The NBA making its return Wednesday down in the bubble in Orlando as scrimmages tipped off at Disney.

The Grizzlies first scrimmage game is set for Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers giving them a couple more days to adjust to the loss of Justise Winslow, done for the year after injuring his hip.

A tough blow for the Grizzlies and a huge disappointment to Winslow’s teammates who know how hard he worked to get back on the floor.

“I just watched him go through so much rehab. He’s worked so hard on his body,” Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke said. “Injuries are something that’s really tough in the game. You can do everything right and still get hurt. Obviously, it’s tough to see that but, with that being said, I’m sure he’s going to come back next year fine,” Clarke said.

“It hurts and we’re hurting for him because we know how much it meant to him to get out there,” Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones said. “It’s just another small setback and we know he’ll work his tail off to rehab this, get back healthy and be good to go in the near future,” Jones said.

This latest injury pushes Winslow’s Grizzlies’ debut until next season.