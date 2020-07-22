Grizzlies disappointed at loss of Winslow before NBA re-start

ORLANDO — The NBA making its return Wednesday down in the bubble in Orlando as scrimmages tipped off at Disney.
The Grizzlies first scrimmage game is set for Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers giving them a couple more days to adjust to the loss of Justise Winslow, done for the year after injuring his hip.
A tough blow for the Grizzlies and a huge disappointment to Winslow’s teammates who know how hard he worked to get back on the floor.
“I just watched him go through so much rehab. He’s worked so hard on his body,” Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke said. “Injuries are something that’s really tough in the game. You can do everything right and still get hurt. Obviously, it’s tough to see that but, with that being said, I’m sure he’s going to come back next year fine,” Clarke said.
“It hurts and we’re hurting for him because we know how much it meant to him to get out there,” Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones said. “It’s just another small setback and we know he’ll work his tail off to rehab this, get back healthy and be good to go in the near future,” Jones said.
This latest injury pushes Winslow’s Grizzlies’ debut until next season.