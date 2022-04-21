MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies take Game 3 in historic fashion after overcoming a 26-point deficit to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-95.

That is the largest come-from-behind win in franchise playoff history and ties the largest comeback victory in club history, including regular season games.

The Grizzlies went on a 21-0 run in the 4th to tie up the game after a stellar second half performance from Brandon Clarke. Clarke finished with 20 points, 8 rebounds coming off the bench.

Desmond Bane led all-scorers with 26 points, going 7-15 from 3-point range. Ja Morant finished with a triple double, 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

The Grizzlies defense held Karl-Anthony Towns to just 8-points.

Game 4 is Saturday April 23, tip-off is set for 9 p.m. CST.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.