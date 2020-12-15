Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dunks in front of Minnesota Timberwolves Jarrett Culver (23) in the third quarter during an NBA preseason basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton- King)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Memphis Grizzlies took the lead 13 seconds into the game and never looked back, in a 123-104 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Their second win over the T’Wolves in three days to open the preseason.

The Grizzlies led by as many as 26 points, putting seven players in double figures including all five starters.

Head coach Taylor Jenkins likes how his team is progressing, halfway through the preseason.

“Our goal on this road trip and our goal going from game one to game two was find a way to get better,” Jenkins said. “And replicating the things that we did well in game one. So, 29 assists, 30 assists in the game before, that’s huge.”

Jenkins said offensively he challenged his team to be better one-on-one. He also said he wanted his team to do better when it comes to fouling, but he said he did love the aggressiveness in his team.

By The Numbers:

The Grizzlies dominated the T’Wolves in the paint, outscoring them 62-36. They also hit 11 of their 33 three-point attempts.

Ja Morant had another strong game, scoring 17 points in 26 minutes, shooting 7-12 from the field to go along with 7 rebounds and 7 assists. Morant said, going into his second year in the league, he is allowing the game to come to him.

“(I’m) very comfortable,” Morant said. “Very comfortable. It’s like I’m seeing the plays before it actually happens. I feel like that’s helping my team out a lot. My growth from year one to year two, I feel like I took a big leap.”

Jonas Valanciunas led all scorers with 22 points and Dillon Brooks had 21 points on the night.

What’s Next:

The Grizzlies will return home to play the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday and Saturday to wrap up the preseason. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.