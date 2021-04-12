Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins addresses police shooting of Daunte Wright

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Before taking questions ahead of their match-up against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins spoke at great length about the shooting death of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man gunned down during a traffic stop by police in suburban Minneapolis.

“Before we take questions, I just want to take a moment on the behalf of the entire Grizzlies organization, to Mr. Wright, his family, friends, the Minneapolis community, our thoughts and prayers are with everyone there,” Jenkins said.

Here’s the full video of what Jenkins said pic.twitter.com/eTjKGMhPRs — Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) April 13, 2021

Jenkins said the tragedy that happened over the weekend in Minneapolis is just another example of how much still needs to be done, as it relates to social injustice.

“There’s so much change that needs to happen in our country and more worked needs to be done,” said Jenkins. “We talked as a team about the importance of using our voices to speak out on injustices, and how there needs to be equality for all.”

The fatal shooting took place during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, which is just north of Minneapolis. The police chief told reporters on Monday he believes the officer who fired intended to use a Taser, not a handgun.

Following the shooting death of Wright, the Minnesota Twins, Wild and Timberwolves all postponed their games.

“There’s a long road ahead. There’s a lot of work to be done,” Jenkins said.