Grizzlies’ Clarke motivated for strong finish to season

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) dunks the ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS — Back in late February, Grizzlies rookie Brandon Clarke injured his right quad in a game against the L.A. Clippers.

It was an injury that the Grizzlies feared might cost Clarke the rest of the NBA season.

Instead Clarke is back with meaningful games to play.

The quad is healthy and a guy averaging twelve points and six rebounds a game on a blistering 62-percent shooting, is eager to finish what he started.

Before the injury.

Before the pandemic.

“We all wanted closure. We all wanted closure to the season because we worked so hard,” Brandon Clarke said. “We really pushed for that eight seed. For it to be something that was going to possibly be taken away, it sucked but we’re all grateful to be able to play as a team and have a chance for that eight seed, have a chance to finish off the season,” Clarke said.

“That injury was able to heal up fully. Now that I’m fully healthy, it was nice because I didn’t have to miss anymore games. I didn’t have to watch my team play without me. Why not come back better? Why not come back as a better player than before I left? That’s really how I thought. The past five, six weeks, I’ve gone back to the player that I was.”