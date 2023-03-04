MEMPHIS — The hits just keep on coming for the Grizzlies.

The team announcing that Brandon Clarke will be out indefinitely after tearing his ACL during last night’s loss in Denver. It’s an injury that will cost Clarke the rest of the season.

The injury happened in the closing seconds of the first half. Clarke had to be helped to the locker room and then was shown leaving the arena.

Clarke, a vital big for the Grizzlies, was averaging 10 points and 5+ rebounds a game this year. He had also just signed a new 4-year, $52 million dollar contract extension with the Grizzlies last October.