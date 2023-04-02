CHICAGO — Zach LaVine scored 36 points, DeMar DeRozan added 31 and the Chicago Bulls used a huge second half to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 128-107 and overcome Ja Morant’s triple-double. The Bulls outscored the Western Conference’s second-place team 75-39 over the final two quarters after trailing by 23. They dominated the Grizzlies 40-16 in the third, ending it on a 17-0 run while taking the lead. And they responded with another big push in the fourth after Memphis pulled within three. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 31 and made five 3-pointers for the Grizzlies who had won eight of nine. Morant had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and Desmond Bane scored 21.
