MEMPHIS – Ja Morant had 27 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 28 points and the Memphis Grizzlies overcame a lackluster first half to defeat the Indiana Pacers 112-100. Memphis ended a five-game losing streak and ran its home record to 21-3. It was Morant’s fifth triple-double of the season and second in a row. Rookie Bennedict Mathurin led the Pacers with 27 points and eight rebounds. Aaron Nesmith had 16 points and Myles Turner added 15 points.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction