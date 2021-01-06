Grizzlies battle the World Champs but come up just short against LeBron James and the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks (24) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS — The Grizzlies held LeBron James in check in the first half of their game Tuesday night.

Then came the second half.

James scored 21 of his 26 points, after halftime in leading the Lakers to their second win over the Grizzlies in three days, 94-92, keeping the Grizzlies winless at home on the young season.

The Grizz bench providing a spark in the first quarter, outscoring the team’s starters 21-3 and closing out the first 12 minutes on a 17 to 4 run to give the Grizzlies a 24-19 win after one. Gorgui Dieng was a perfect 4 for 4 in the quarter, scoring nine of his 13 points.

Leading by as many as 10 in the second quarter, LeBron and the Lakers rallied early in the third. Anthony Davis also scored 26 for the World Champs.

Dillon Brooks and Jonas Valanciunas joining Deing with 13 points for the Grizz.

Valaciunas with his seventh straight double double to open the season, adding 11 rebounds to those 13 points.