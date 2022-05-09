SAN FRANCISCO — They led for over 47 minutes, playing without star guard Ja Morant.

Yet the Grizzlies lose late in San Francisco and now trail the Warriors 3-1 and one loss away from elimination.

Steph Curry scored 32 points including eight free throws in the final minute of a 101-98, Game 4 win.

Curry also becoming the first player in NBA history with 500 career playoff 3’s. Otto Porter hit four of the Warriors nine 3-pointers for all of his 12 points, on a night Golden State went just 9 of 37 from three.

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Tyus Jones, who replaced Morant in the starting line-up, combined to score 40 and Kyle Anderson came off the bench to pitch in 17. But Anderson was just 2 of 7 from the free throw line and those misses proved critical.

Dillon Brooks, returning from suspension for Game 4, also had a rough night. Brooks was just 5 of 19 for 12 points.

“I’m just super proud of how hard our guys competed tonight. Unbelievable effort for 48 minutes,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. “Ball just doesn’t bounce our way a couple of times in the fourth quarter. We just have to find a way to play better and try to win Game five.”

The Grizzlies face the first of three elimination games Wednesday night back at FedExForum.