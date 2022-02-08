MEMPHIS – For a guy that’s not playing in the actual game, the Grizzlies Desmond Bane will have a very busy weekend next weekend in Cleveland.

Bane selected to take part in the NBA’s three-point shootout during All-Star Saturday night.

A good choice since Bane is ninth in the NBA in 3-pointers made and since entering the league, the second year star from TCU leads all NBA players in 3-point percentage, shooting at an almost 43 percent clip.

Bane is also set to play in the Rising Stars game on Friday night of All-Star Weekend.