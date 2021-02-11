Grizzlies’ Bane to miss Lakers game

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots against Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell (24) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS — Already playing without Brandon Clarke and De’Anthony Melton, who are both nursing injuries, the Grizzlies rotation takes another hit as talented rookie Desmond Bane won’t play Friday night when the Grizzlies take on the Lakers at Staples Center.

Bane is listed as out for the game due to personal reasons. He tweeted on Tuesday night about the loss of his grandmother.

Bane, who has started the last two games for the Grizzlies, is averaging 10 points, 3 rebounds and almost 2 assists a game while shooting just over 48% from 3-point range, good for fifth best in the NBA.