MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Is there anything this Grizzlies’ team can’t do?

No Morant, no Bane, no Jackson, no Adams and no Jones for the Grizzlies Friday night against the Phoenix Suns.

No problem.

Dillon Brooks scored 30 points as the shorthanded Grizzlies kept the Suns from setting a new franchise record for wins at FedExForum, beating the NBA’s best team, 122-114. A Suns team that played all their starters.

Nine Grizzlies played and seven of them scored in double figures including 19 for rookie Ziaire Williams and 17 from De’Anthony Melton.

After the Suns took the lead in the third quarter, the Grizz answered back with Santi Aldama’s baseline reverse, bringing the house down and the Forum crowd to its feet as the Grizz ran their winning streak to seven straight while also putting an end to the Suns nine game winning streak.