MEMPHIS – With eight days off in between games the Grizzlies return to the practice court rejuvenated and focused for one final push ahead of the playoffs.

” I feel more at ease, it was just good to see everybody and good to get back to work. We’re more locked in than ever,” said Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr.

” I think everyone is refreshed, recharged and renewed,” said Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins. ” We had a good talk as a team, about what we do want to accomplish these last 25 games”.

” Everybody knows what’s at stake. Everybody knows it’s almost playoff time and some games are must win games,” said Grizzlies guard Ja Morant.

The Grizzlies fly out for a meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, before returning home Saturday to face the Denver Nuggets, the top seed in the western conference.

