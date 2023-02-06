MEMPHIS – Losers of 8 of 9 and looking to find their winning ways, the Grizzlies did make a notable change to the roster on Monday.

The Grizzlies optioning a struggling Ziaire Williams down the GLeague’s Memphis Hustle.

The second year forward has scored in double figures just once in his past 11 games and is averaging just over six points a game this season, shooting under 25% from three-point range..

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins is hoping consistent minutes will help Williams ‘find his groove.’

“It’s not about making shots, missing shots, this or that. It’s about just trying to just find the best self. Sometimes you just need consistent minutes,” Jenkins said. “Practice today, they’re going to play tomorrow, practice the next day. They got games coming up this week. Rather than just jostling back and forth, between not knowing what his rotations will be with the Grizzlies, it’s a great opportunity to go play 30 minutes and just find that groove.”