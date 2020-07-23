Grizzlies announcers prepare for remote broadcasting NBA restart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the NBA restart is right around the corner, I got to catch up with Grizzlies play-by-play announcer Pete Pranica and sideline reporter Rob Fischer.

“I’m sorry I was focused on the unicorn (behind Rob),” laughed Pete Pranica.

Once we got the laughing out of the way, we got down to business because The NBA and the Grizzlies won’t be the only ones returning. That’s right the Fox Sports Southeast crew will be back too. Calling games remotely at FedExForum.

“We would be calling the games off monitors at FedExForum the video feeds will come from Orlando. But we are still going to have the pregame interview with Taylor Jenkins, there will be opportunity for walk up interviews after the games. We just finished a lengthy conference call with the NBA to talk about how all these things are actually going to be accomplished from distance. So we look at having as full a show as we possibly can,” said Pranica.

Fish will continue his duties as sideline report and host of the Grizzlies pre and post game shows as well.

“Yeah during the game as a sideline reporter you are going to have to be a little creative when you can’t actually be on the sidelines. Maybe I’ll get reports from Pete and Brevin maybe, or I’ll have spies on hand in Orlando to get information as to what’s going on there,” said Rob Fischer.

And just like the fans, these guys can’t wait for the games.

“To think of NBA players, the best players in the world in that sort of environment, compelling, that’s the word I keep going back to because I think that’s what the restart is going to be,” said Fischer.

“You know people are rewatching games to get the thrill of live sports and we are about to have actual live sports in the NBA very shortly,” said Pranica.