Grizzlies and Spurs prepare for Play-in showdown at the Forum

MEMPHIS — After a much needed day off, the Grizzlies, back on the practice floor Tuesday afternoon. A rarity during the second half of the NBA season, as they get set to take on a very familiar opponent in Wednesday night’s Play-in game…the San Antonio Spurs.

A team they have met five times in the playoffs over the years.

A Spurs team that has ended the Grizzlies season…four times.

That is something the Grizzlies are hoping to avoid Wednesday night while at the same time, continuing to build on this rebuild and that means taking a step forward.

Last year in the bubble, the Grizzlies fell short in the Play-in.

This season, they get another shot.

Consider it some unfinished business from the second youngest team in the NBA.

“We need to take care of our business and try to complete our goal of making the playoffs,” said Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks. “Anything short is a year we can learn from but we came up short.”

“It’s just the next hurdle,” said Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. “Win or lose, we had a great season. A lot to be proud of but our mindset is to go out and win these two games and make the playoffs.”>

As for their opponent, the Spurs are limping into this Play-in game.

While they did beat the Grizzlies at FedExForum to open the season, the Spurs have lost four straight and 10 of 12. They bring a 33 and 39 record into their game with the Grizzlies.

They also have a number of playoff veterans who know what to expect in a one and done match-up.

“The epitome of winner go home. Everything’s on the line. Understanding that there’s no my bads, no mistakes. You gotta be anything close to perfect. Gotta be able to pull out a victory,” said Spurs Guard DeMar DeRozan. “Definitely going to be the definition of a dog fight. It’s gonna show, you gotta bring that intensity that you don’t want to be the one that go home.”

Spurs and Grizzlies tip off Wednesday night at 6:30.