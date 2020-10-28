Grizzlies and Pepsi partner for ‘Stronger Together’ campaign

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 05: Ja Morant #12 and head coach Taylor Jenkins of the Memphis Grizzlies look on against the Utah Jazz during the second half at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 5, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS — The community bond between the Grizzlies and the city of Memphis, only getting stronger.

The Grizzlies teamming up with Pepsi for a national initiative with the goal of uniting neighborhoods.

Memphis, Orlando, Washington DC. and Miami chosen to be part of the Pepsi ‘Stronger Together’ campaign that will provide a range of resources including student mentoring programs, support for HBCU’s, historically black colleges and universities and domestic violence counseling.

In Memphis, the Grizzlies will start a six to seven week basketball program whose primary focus is building bridges between our youth and law enforcement.

“Providing equitable opportunities and exposure for young people in the Memphis area is key to everything we do at the Memphis Grizzlies and the Memphis Grizzlies Foundation,” said Abusheri Ohwofasa, Grizzlies Vice President of Community Engagement and Executive Director of the Memphis Grizzlies Foundation. “We applaud Pepsi for their grassroots programming and are grateful for them choosing Memphis as one of the communities in which they want to make an impact. Any time we have the opportunity to assist students at our local colleges and high schools, we’re happy to do so.”

For more information, log onto pepsistrongertogether.com.