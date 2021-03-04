Grizzlies and Bucks go down to the wire and Milwaukee survives

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 15: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts after a dunk against the Portland Trail Blazers during the fourth quarter in the Western Conference play-in game one at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 15, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS — Ja Morant became the first player in Grizzlies’ franchise history to post back to back 35-point games, scoring 35 against the Wizards and then 35 against Milwaukee in the final game before the All-Star Break. He needed 36 against the Bucks.

Morant hit a lay-up with just over seven seconds to go but, without a time out, Milwaukee raced down the cort and Jrue Holiday hit a baseline jumper to win things for the Bucks, 112-111.

Morant scored 28 of his 35 points in the second half, including 16 in the third quarter as the Grizzlies erased an 18-point Milwaukee lead. Dillon Brooks had 23 and Jonas Valanciunas recorded another double-double, 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led five Bucks in double figures with 26.

The Grizzlies hit the All-Star Break at 16 and 16.