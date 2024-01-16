MEMPHIS – With Vince Williams Jr. signing a new three-year, eight million dollar contract, the Grizzlies had an open two-way contract.

Not anymore.

The Grizzlies signing Scotty Pippen Junior. He is the son of the legendary Chicago Bulls star and Michael Jordan sidekick

Pippen was a two-time, first team All-SEC selection during his three years at Vanderbilt but went undrafted in 2022. Since then, he’s become one of the best guards in the GLeague.

In 17 games with the South Bay Lakers this year, Pippen averaged over 20 points, five rebounds and almost six assists a game. Last year, he averaged 22 points in the GLeague.

Pippen should provide some much needed guard depth for a team playing without Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart and Derrick Rose.