MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team acquired guard Josh Christopher from the Houston Rockets for wing Dillon Brooks (via sign-and-trade) in a five-team deal also involving the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Clippers.

Christopher (6-5, 215) has appeared in 138 regular season games (four starts) and has averaged 6.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 15.4 minutes in two seasons with Houston. The 21-year-old California native was selected by the Rockets with the 24th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft following his freshman year at Arizona State.