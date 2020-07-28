Grizzlies acclimating to bubble basketball in Orlando

MIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 23: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts against the Miami Heat during the second half at American Airlines Arena on October 23, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

ORLANDO — It is game week for the Grizzlies down in Orlando but before they take on the Trail Blazers Friday in a game that counts, there’s one last scrimmage to attend to Tuesday against the Miami Heat.

The Grizzlies are still looking for their first win at Disney, losing to the Rockets on Sunday to drop to 0-and-2 in scrimmage play but one thing they are getting use to, basketball in the bubble and in front of no fans.

A priority heading into the eight seeding games that will decide their postseason fate.

“It actually wasn’t as weird as I thought it was going to be,” said Grizzlies forward Anthony Tolliver. “I think it might actually be a little closer to regular, once they get the noise going. The weirdest thing is how quiet it is, maybe at a free throw or something like that. The rest of the time, you’re just competing.”

“Obviously fans play such a big role in these games so not having fans is definitely weird,” said Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke. “This game, though, I really couldn’t tell. Just locked in and kind of focused on figuring out how to play on this court with no fans. How to figure it out. Figure out how to play and how to win here.”

“We obviously have a big goal ahead of ours. Something extremely high to play for,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. “Our guys are motivated to continue to work and play in these game experiences and play at a high level. The more that they’re playing, I think, the more it’s going to suit us come Friday.”

The Grizzlies play the first of their eight seeding games Friday against Portland.

The Trail Blazers trail the Grizzlies by three and a half games for eighth in the West.