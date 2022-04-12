MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The NBA Playoffs in Memphis are set.

The Timberwolves got 30 points from Anthony Edwards and 29 from DeAngelo Russell to knock off the Clippers 109-104 to win the Play-In Game for 7th in the West and send Minnesota to Memphis to open the playoffs.

Making the win over L.A. even more impressive, the T’Wolves did it without much from All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns.

Towns was held to just 11 points on 3 of 11 shooting, fouling out early in the fourth quarter.

Game one between the Grizzlies and Timberwolves is set for Saturday at 2:30.