DALLAS —

With the start of the 2023-24 season around the corner, the American Athletic Conference has announced its Preseason All-Conference Coaches Poll and Teams.

Memphis, who finished the 2022-23 season in second place – the highest finish for the Tigers ever in the AAC, were picked to finish fifth this year. South Florida and last season’s AAC Championship winners, East Carolina took the top two spots, respectively, while newcomer Rice and SMU occupied the number three and four slots.

Madison Griggs , a fifth year from Memphis, Tenn., has been named to the AAC’s Preseason All-Conference First Team after her stellar performance last season. The 2022-23 All-AAC Third Team honoree averaged 12.3 points per game a year ago while draining 87 three-pointers. This is the first preseason honor for Griggs’s career.

Season tickets are available now online at THIS LINK or by calling the ticket office at (901) 678-2331.

To see the full list of award winners, visit TheAmerican.org.

American Athletic Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll

South Florida East Carolina Rice SMU Memphis Tulane Tulsa UTSA Temple Charlotte Wichita State North Texas UAB Florida Atlantic