MEMPHIS –

The Memphis Tiger women’s basketball team recorded their second come from behind victory today after taking down Saint Louis 83-71 after trailing by as much as 15 points during the game.

Following today’s game, Memphis moves to 7-5 overall.

The Tigers jumped out to an early lead behind back-to-back three-pointers from Makaiya Brooks for the 10-6 lead with six minutes left in the opening quarter. But the offense of Saint Louis was a hard one to stop as Kyla McMakin would score eight points for the Billikins to stay close.

Jamirah Shutes would put the Tigers back on top at the end of the quarter with a second chance jumper from just outside the lane. Memphis would take the 19-18 lead into the second quarter.

The Billikins came out hot in the second quarter, getting three long range buckets from Camree Clegg to extend their lead out to as much as 15 in the quarter.

A 13-point swing for the Tigers would be the difference maker late in the half; Emani Jefferson and Destyne Jackson would combine for five consecutive free throws while Jamirah Shutes added in a three-pointer from the far wing to spark the Memphis offense.

Destiny Thomas would pick up a steal 44 seconds left in the half that led to Jefferson getting an easy transition lay-up to cut their deficit to four. SLU would add in a lay-up with less than 15 seconds left in the half as they took a 43-47 lead into the half.

After a back and forth third quarter that saw the Tigers at an eight-point disadvantage, Memphis would explode in the fourth quarter on both sides of the ball.

Memphis would score on six consecutive trips down the floor and wiped away the Billikins lead after Madison Griggs drained her second three-pointer of the game. Griggs would be the catalyst for the Tigers comeback as they poured in 28 points in the fourth quarter while holding Saint Louis to just eight.

Griggs would sink her fifth three-pointer of the game with 4:35 left to tie the program record for career three-pointers made with 218 during her time in a Tiger uniform.

The Tigers would cruise to the 83-71 win following buckets from Jefferson, Shutes and Destyne Jackson in the final two minutes of the game.

Madison Griggs led the team with 19 points while Jamirah Shutes and Emani Jefferson added in 15 and 12 points, respectively. Jada Wright and Hannah Riddick cleaned up on the boards for Memphis tonight with 10 rebounds, each, while Shelbee Brown picked up a team-best four steals.

As a team, Memphis shot 50% from the field and sank eight three-pointers.

The Tigers will finish their non-conference slate on Wednesday, Dec. 21 when they make the trip up to Cincinnati to take on Xavier University. Tip-off is scheduled for 12 p.m. CT with coverage available on FloSports.