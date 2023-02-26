DALLAS, Tx – In search of their sixth consecutive win, the Memphis Tigers took their final road trip of the regular season down to Dallas, Texas to take on SMU. It would take overtime to decide a winner and Memphis would come out on top as they took the thrilling 69-68 overtime win over SMU.

Following today’s game, Memphis moves to 18-9 overall and 10-4 in American Athletic Conference play. They move into sole possession of second place in the AAC.

The Tigers got out to a fast start, scoring on their first two possessions of the game off a short bank shot from Hannah Riddick and three-pointer from the top of the key from Madison Griggs. SMU would fight back, getting within one of Memphis, but a back-door lay-up from Griggs and a fast break bucket from Destyne Jackson would put the Tigers up 11-6 with just over three minutes left in the quarter.

Griggs would add in another three-pointer for the Tigers to give them an eight-point lead, but the Mustangs would hold Memphis scoreless for the last two minutes of the quarter and cut into their lead. The Tigers would take the 14-10 lead into the second frame.

Griggs would open the new quarter with her third three-pointer of the day to push the Memphis lead out to 17-10. SMU would tighten up their play and go on a 7-0 run to tie the game up at 17-17 with 4:58 remaining in the half.

A 7-0 run coming out of the media timeout from the Tigers would force an SMU timeout.

Jackson and Shutes would drain back-to-back three-pointers to put Memphis up 24-17 with 3:30 left in the quarter.

Both SMU and Memphis would trade baskets throughout the remaining minutes of the half, but Emani Jefferson would drain the team’s sixth three-pointer of the half to give the Tigers the 29-26 lead heading into the break.

Memphis shot lights out in the first half, going 6-12 from long range and shooting 44% from the field.

The Tiger’s hot shooting continued into the second half; Griggs, Jefferson and Shutes would all drain long range shots to open the third quarter while Jefferson completed a three-point play to put Memphis up 45-37 with just under five minutes left in the quarter.

After Lanetta Williams added in a free throw and a hook shot in the paint, the Mustangs would get buckets from Jessica Peterson and Reagan Bradley just before the horn to cut back into the Tigers lead at 48-44.

SMU went off in the fourth quarter, going on a 13-3 run through the first five minutes of the quarter to take a 57-51 lead.

Memphis would come back with an 8-0 run in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter to tie the game up at 59-59. The Tigers would get a big block from Jada Wright with one second left on the clock to give Memphis the ball back. Williams shot at the buzzer would roll out and send the game into overtime.

It would come down to the final buzzer to decide a winner, but it was Griggs again as she drained a thirty foot shot as time expired to give the Tigers the 69-68 win.

Madison Griggs led all scorers with 25 points while going 7-13 from long range while Jamirah Shutes and Emani Jefferson added in 18 and 12 points, respectively.

As a team, Memphis shot 41.4% from the field and a whopping 50% from long range.

Today’s win marks the first 18-win season for the Tigers since the 2015-16 season, gives Memphis their 10th road victory of the year, the first time since 1985 and hands SMU just their second loss at home for the season.

Memphis will play their final regular season game on Wednesday, March 1 against Tulane University. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. inside the Elma Roane Fieldhouse with coverage available on ESPN+ and on 98.9 FM The Roar of Memphis with Tyler Springs on the call.