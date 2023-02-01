MEMPHIS – Grizz fans… the wait is over.

After acquiring Danny Green last summer on draft night, the 13-year NBA veteran is set to make his Grizzlies debut Wednesday as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers.

Green has been on the mend since his trade from Philadelphia for De’anthony Melton and a first round pick. Now and eight months since tearing his ACL in the playoffs with the 76ers, Green will be on the floor with his new team.

Green will not only give this young Grizzlies team another veteran presence but a dynamic three-point shooter.

As for what to expect in what’s sure to be limited minutes for this three-time NBA champion?

“He even said, I got to earn my minutes. He’s done a lot of great things. He’s going to get some opportunities early. We’ll see where he comes in rotation wise. I don’t expect his minutes to be sky high or anything like that, but just try to kind of get him acclimated with the team,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. “He’s been integrated since day one, working with our guys so he knows what our expectations are. I want to see him because we have a lot of hope that he can be really good for us. So he’s put a lot of work in and want to reward him for that.”